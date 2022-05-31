Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Short Interest Up 50.5% in May

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800,800 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the April 30th total of 532,100 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 215,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

NYSE:MMI opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.92. Marcus & Millichap has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $58.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.48.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $319.46 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, COO John David Parker sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $100,327.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 645 shares in the company, valued at $26,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $502,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,431 in the last ninety days. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,416,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,875,000 after buying an additional 19,679 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 153.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 15,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

