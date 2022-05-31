Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $208.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 205 ($2.59) to GBX 180 ($2.28) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 185 ($2.34) to GBX 165 ($2.09) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.35) to GBX 215 ($2.72) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAKSY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.82. The stock had a trading volume of 31,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,398. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $7.09.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.