Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $64.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.35% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Marvell is benefiting from solid demand for its storage and networking chips from the 5G infrastructure and data-center end markets. Strong supply-chain executions are helping it to address the strong demand from cloud datacenters for its Smart NICs and security adapters. Moreover, the wireless infrastructure business is showing signs of improvements. Also, the acquisition of Inphi Corporation is boosting the top line. Further, the storage business is steadily recovering from coronavirus impacts. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, Marvell has warned that the industry-wide supply constraints and a pause in 5G deployment in China would adversely impact its near-term results. Also, the U.S. government's export restriction on certain Chinese customers is likely to continue to be an overhang on the top line.”

MRVL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.57.

MRVL traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.18. The stock had a trading volume of 266,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,331,778. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.78. The company has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of -98.39, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $1,932,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $2,796,364.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 618,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,765,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,610 shares of company stock worth $13,591,746 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

