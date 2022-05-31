Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Lowered to $75.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of MRVL opened at $60.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of -99.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.78.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -39.34%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $1,138,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $3,440,932.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 331,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,708,853.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,610 shares of company stock valued at $13,591,746. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tufton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 14,554 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

