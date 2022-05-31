Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the April 30th total of 2,320,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.33.

Get Masimo alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MASI. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth $146,646,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Masimo by 1,864.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 535,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,982,000 after buying an additional 508,537 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,962,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 5,103.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 299,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,573,000 after purchasing an additional 293,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,127,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,110,000 after purchasing an additional 277,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,023. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.00. Masimo has a 12-month low of $112.07 and a 12-month high of $305.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.98.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.04 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 17.91%. Masimo’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.