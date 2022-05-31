Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) Short Interest Up 57.1% in May

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the April 30th total of 10,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIT. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Mason Industrial Technology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,736,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,967,000 after buying an additional 32,835 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 60.0% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 550,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 206,330 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Mason Industrial Technology by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 508,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 91,832 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the first quarter worth $2,442,000. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,801,000. 61.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mason Industrial Technology alerts:

Shares of MIT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.78. 578,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,749. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. Mason Industrial Technology has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $9.85.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial technology, advanced materials, or specialty chemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mason Industrial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mason Industrial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.