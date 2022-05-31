MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.72-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.22-$4.47 EPS.

MTZ traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.74. 3,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MasTec has a 1 year low of $70.72 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.27.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

