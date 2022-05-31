McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Increased by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,682 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,713 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 1.5% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $90,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $799,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,713. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.08. The firm has a market cap of $185.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.74.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.