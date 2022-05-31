Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Cuts Stock Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned about 0.17% of New Mountain Finance worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 9.1% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 53,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 56,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

In other New Mountain Finance news, COO Laura Holson Boswerger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $49,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 23,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,818.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Hartswell bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $56,925.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,308.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $835,668. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NMFC. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NMFC stock opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 68.37% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $68.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

