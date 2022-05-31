Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Grows Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,099,000. Lpwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,833,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 36,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 20,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $119.79 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $117.02 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.92 and a 200-day moving average of $124.91.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

