Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $1.43 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of Diageo by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 9.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.93) to GBX 4,700 ($59.46) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Societe Generale raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($53.77) to GBX 4,500 ($56.93) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,923.17.

NYSE:DEO opened at $185.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $175.46 and a 1-year high of $223.14.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

