Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $899,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $104.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.17. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

