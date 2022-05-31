Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Lowers Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 39,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 743,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,694,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRMW shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

In other Primo Water news, CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $138,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRMW opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -718.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.19 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,400.00%.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

