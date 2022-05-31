Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Takes Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,858 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $87,358,000 after buying an additional 707,350 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 303,455 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $18,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 445.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 84,590 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 69,080 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,106,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Shares of LPX opened at $70.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $50.12 and a 1 year high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 105.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $572,777.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.