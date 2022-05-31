Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.64.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $99.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $132.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $96.86 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

