Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 0.20 (LON:MHN)

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC (LON:MHN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Menhaden Resource Efficiency stock opened at GBX 100 ($1.27) on Tuesday. Menhaden Resource Efficiency has a 12 month low of GBX 96.50 ($1.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 117 ($1.48). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 103.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 107.21.

Get Menhaden Resource Efficiency alerts:

About Menhaden Resource Efficiency (Get Rating)

Menhaden PLC is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Frostrow Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Index. Menhaden PLC was formed on July 31, 2015 and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Menhaden Resource Efficiency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Menhaden Resource Efficiency and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.