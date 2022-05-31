Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 0.20 (LON:MHN)

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC (LON:MHN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Menhaden Resource Efficiency stock opened at GBX 100 ($1.27) on Tuesday. Menhaden Resource Efficiency has a 12 month low of GBX 96.50 ($1.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 117 ($1.48). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 103.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 107.21.
