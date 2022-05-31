Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Gap Up to $57.44

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.44, but opened at $60.83. Mercury Systems shares last traded at $59.02, with a volume of 334 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRCY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.54, a P/E/G ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $233.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.34 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 60.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

