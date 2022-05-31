Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives $36.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

MRUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Merus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.53. 28,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,256. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average of $25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.11. Merus has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 143.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.02%. On average, analysts predict that Merus will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Merus news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 15.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 53.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 10.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

