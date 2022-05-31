Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,700 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the April 30th total of 236,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSB. Valueworks LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 512,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,531,000 after acquiring an additional 328,061 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mesabi Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,129,746 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,268,000 after purchasing an additional 158,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mesabi Trust by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,224 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 83,982 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,458,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $824,000. Institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

Shares of Mesabi Trust stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,979. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $365.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.90. Mesabi Trust has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $38.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 30th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.92%. Mesabi Trust’s payout ratio is 89.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesabi Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Mesabi Trust (Get Rating)

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.