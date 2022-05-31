Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.09 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) will report sales of $29.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Meta Platforms’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.05 billion. Meta Platforms reported sales of $29.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will report full year sales of $125.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.66 billion to $129.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $146.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $136.63 billion to $156.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Meta Platforms.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.24.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total value of $61,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,054.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,279,275 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.64. 26,106,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,354,172. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $169.00 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $524.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.35.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

