MetaHash Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MHC)

#MetaHash (MHC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $7.11 million and $166,604.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 71.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.85 or 0.01198617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.22 or 0.00521351 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00032508 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008175 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,457,108,304 coins and its circulating supply is 3,285,998,072 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

