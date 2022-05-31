Metronome Market Capitalization Achieves $23.05 Million (MET)

Metronome (MET) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. Metronome has a total market cap of $23.05 million and approximately $31,788.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $1.65 or 0.00005190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.4% against the dollar and now trades at $790.61 or 0.02490970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $131.06 or 0.00412939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00033283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008220 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,136,036 coins and its circulating supply is 13,991,462 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

