Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Michelmersh Brick’s previous dividend of $1.15. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Michelmersh Brick stock opened at GBX 114.50 ($1.45) on Tuesday. Michelmersh Brick has a 1 year low of GBX 106.50 ($1.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 152 ($1.92). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 117.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 122.58. The company has a market cap of £109.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Get Michelmersh Brick alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MBH. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.05) price objective on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.02) target price on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Michelmersh Brick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michelmersh Brick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.