Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.32-$1.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.92 billion-$1.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.81.

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $72.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,592,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.14 and its 200-day moving average is $75.53. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $66,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,490.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 7,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 468.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,385,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,776,000 after buying an additional 2,790,097 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

