MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the April 30th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 674,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $561.14.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

NASDAQ MSTR traded up $3.29 on Monday, reaching $219.39. 85,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,115. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $891.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $455.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($11.92). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 109.68%. The firm had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. MicroStrategy’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MicroStrategy will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $408,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $408,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 728.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy (Get Rating)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.