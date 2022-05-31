MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $219.39

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $219.39, but opened at $240.52. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $235.92, with a volume of 7,971 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $561.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.61.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($11.92). The company had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 109.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -11.76 EPS for the current year.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $408,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 52.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

