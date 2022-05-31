Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Short Interest Update

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the April 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of MEEC stock opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. Midwest Energy Emissions has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.35.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Midwest Energy Emissions will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midwest Energy Emissions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry worldwide. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control, providing solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.

