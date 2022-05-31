Mirror Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $22.96 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $22.96 million and $40.56 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000933 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 72.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $864.97 or 0.02730845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.23 or 0.00527979 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00032246 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008160 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.