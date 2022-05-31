Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,120 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of eBay by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $48.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.57. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.28 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. eBay’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.31.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

