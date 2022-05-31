MOBOX Price Reaches $1.03 (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One MOBOX coin can now be bought for $1.03 or 0.00003243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MOBOX has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. MOBOX has a total market cap of $82.02 million and approximately $68.81 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 72.8% against the dollar and now trades at $864.97 or 0.02730845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.23 or 0.00527979 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00032246 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008160 BTC.

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 coins and its circulating supply is 79,853,076 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official

Buying and Selling MOBOX

