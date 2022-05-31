Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $54.50 million-$55.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.88 million.Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.56-$0.59 EPS.

MODN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of MODN traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $24.82. The stock had a trading volume of 12,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Model N has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.60.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Model N will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $76,118.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 146,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,109.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $34,942.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,892.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,166 shares of company stock worth $565,492. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Model N by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Model N by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

