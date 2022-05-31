Model Performance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MPACW) Short Interest Update

Model Performance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MPACW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MPACW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 80,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,396. Model Performance Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $2.90.

