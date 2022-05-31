Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $1.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTEM. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Molecular Templates from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Molecular Templates has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $9.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91.

Molecular Templates ( NASDAQ:MTEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 177.06% and a negative return on equity of 110.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molecular Templates will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,192,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,206,563.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 1st quarter worth about $4,740,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 5,671.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 323,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,850,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 228,321 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,413,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 11,078,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,219,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

