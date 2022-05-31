Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Stock Position Reduced by Kent Lake Capital LLC

Kent Lake Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,790 shares during the quarter. Monarch Casino & Resort makes up approximately 3.1% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kent Lake Capital LLC’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 36.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monarch Casino & Resort presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Shares of MCRI traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.23. 1,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,426. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.30 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 18.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

