Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Short Interest Down 25.7% in May

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,185,400 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the April 30th total of 1,596,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 697.3 days.

OTCMKTS:MONRF remained flat at $$45.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 18 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average is $61.50. Moncler has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $78.05.

MONRF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Moncler from €68.50 ($73.66) to €67.00 ($72.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays raised shares of Moncler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moncler from €62.00 ($66.67) to €58.00 ($62.37) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

