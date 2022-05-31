Monolith (TKN) Market Capitalization Hits $3.70 Million

Monolith (TKN) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 30th. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and $162.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Monolith has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,559,551 coins. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

