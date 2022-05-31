Morgan Stanley Cuts Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $68.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $60.82 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.34%.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $2,796,364.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,765,641.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $3,440,932.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 331,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,708,853.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,610 shares of company stock worth $13,591,746 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.1% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

