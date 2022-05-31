MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,542,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,410 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in MSD Acquisition were worth $25,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSDA. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MSD Acquisition by 20.7% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 98,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 16,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

MSDA stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

