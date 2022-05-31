My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Short Interest Down 35.0% in May

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the April 30th total of 189,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ MYSZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,598. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. My Size has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $2.97.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in My Size in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $751,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in My Size in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in My Size by 2,658.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 458,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 441,928 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in My Size by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in My Size by 351.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 78,863 shares during the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape SDK that provides users with the ability to instantly and accurately measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

