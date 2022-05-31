National Bankshares Raises Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target to C$84.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CM. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.50 to C$89.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.58.

Shares of CM opened at $54.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $51.14 and a 1 year high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.91.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 137,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at $938,627,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

