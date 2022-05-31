National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the April 30th total of 2,660,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 12,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,650. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $5.31.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 564.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NCMI. Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on National CineMedia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,665,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,728,000 after acquiring an additional 484,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after buying an additional 17,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,121,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after buying an additional 176,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 35,491 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,169,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 109,466 shares during the period.

National CineMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.