National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Purchased by GRS Advisors LLC

GRS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,992 shares during the quarter. National Storage Affiliates Trust accounts for approximately 4.9% of GRS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. GRS Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $20,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,428 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSA traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.57. 18,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,579. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $45.87 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.10 and a 200 day moving average of $60.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.88.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

