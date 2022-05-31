Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Shares Acquired by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,111,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.34% of Nautilus Biotechnology worth $47,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

In other Nautilus Biotechnology news, CEO Sujal M. Patel purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,964,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,459,372.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAUT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,704. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

NAUT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nautilus Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Nautilus Biotechnology Profile (Get Rating)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.