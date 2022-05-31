Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Navient has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Navient to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of NAVI opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average of $18.32. Navient has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 19.55, a current ratio of 19.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.20 million. Navient had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 18.20%. Navient’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc purchased 315,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,402,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Navient by 22.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 491,644 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,159,000 after purchasing an additional 425,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Navient by 224.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 774,347 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Navient by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 544,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after purchasing an additional 115,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 38.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 419,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.