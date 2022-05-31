NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.49 Million

Brokerages predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) will post sales of $124.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.40 million to $127.35 million. NeoGenomics posted sales of $121.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year sales of $507.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $496.00 million to $520.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $569.39 million, with estimates ranging from $536.60 million to $608.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $117.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEO has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stephens cut shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

NASDAQ NEO traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 61,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,526. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 0.86. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

In other news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,970,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,592,000 after buying an additional 113,534 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 36.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,585,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,942,000 after buying an additional 2,037,787 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 23.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,575,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,276,000 after buying an additional 859,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,104,000 after buying an additional 150,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,001,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

