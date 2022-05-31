Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Nerdy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Nerdy in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Nerdy from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.60.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NRDY opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $409.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46. Nerdy has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $42.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.65 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nerdy will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Nerdy news, CFO Jason H. Pello bought 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 503,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,291.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 221,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,764.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 260,908 shares of company stock worth $1,072,234 in the last ninety days. 31.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRDY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nerdy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.