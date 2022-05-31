Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,719 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $20,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.42. 198,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,010,873. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $417.84. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $87.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.31.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

