NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

In related news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $33,385.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at $792,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at $5,966,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 542.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after acquiring an additional 721,990 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,226,000 after acquiring an additional 57,577 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE NTST traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.03. The company had a trading volume of 675,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,378. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.20). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 888.99%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.