New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Short Interest Update

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the April 30th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 735,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GBR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.09. 3,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,444. New Concept Energy has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $9.41.

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 87.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered New Concept Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in New Concept Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of New Concept Energy by 340.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Concept Energy by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

