Newmont Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.688 per share on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of NGT stock opened at C$87.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$95.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$84.96. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of C$66.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$108.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.76 billion.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$107.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$83.96.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

